Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

AMZN stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

