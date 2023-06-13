Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 995.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,315,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,525,000 after purchasing an additional 305,670 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

