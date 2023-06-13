Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 22.2% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

