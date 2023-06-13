Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 87,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 204,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
