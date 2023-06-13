Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of IT stock opened at $352.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.