Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $352.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.26.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

