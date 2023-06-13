Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $1.21 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $306.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.70 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.