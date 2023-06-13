Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.13

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.13 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 58.10 ($0.73). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 58.90 ($0.74), with a volume of 334,270 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on APH. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) target price on the stock.
Alliance Pharma Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £318.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,450.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.13.
Alliance Pharma Increases Dividend
Alliance Pharma Company Profile
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.
