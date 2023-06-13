Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $129.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

