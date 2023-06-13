Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.17.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of AMD opened at $129.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79.
Insider Activity
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
