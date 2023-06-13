Advance Auto Parts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,518 call options.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

