Zacks Research Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

NYSE BAC opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

