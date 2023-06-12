Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess’ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Guess’ Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GES opened at $20.77 on Monday. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Guess’ by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Guess’

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.