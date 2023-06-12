William Blair Comments on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CURV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Torrid by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Torrid by 64.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

