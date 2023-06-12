Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,875 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.68% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $33,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 187,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,299,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000.

IYF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.88. 30,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

