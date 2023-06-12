Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Nutrien worth $29,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after buying an additional 687,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.1 %

NTR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,201. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.