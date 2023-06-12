Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.03% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $32,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,244,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 142,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,651. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0706 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

