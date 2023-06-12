Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.32 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.48% of Agree Realty worth $30,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,342 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $3,513,000.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.41. 143,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,999. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

