Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 93,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of VMware worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after buying an additional 602,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $3.88 on Monday, hitting $139.26. 888,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

