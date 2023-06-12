Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $29,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.23. The company had a trading volume of 124,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,021. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

