Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 40,108 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of East West Bancorp worth $31,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $52.86. 382,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

