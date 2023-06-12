Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 143,469 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equity Residential Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.83. 561,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

