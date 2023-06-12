Wedbush Comments on Verint Systems Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verint Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Verint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

VRNT stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -739.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after buying an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after acquiring an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

