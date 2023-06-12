Wedbush Comments on Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Affirm in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($3.51) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Affirm Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.15. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Affirm by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Affirm by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

