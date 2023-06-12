TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) & Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Critical Survey

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TPG pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar pays out 384.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get TPG alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Morningstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

TPG has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TPG and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 4 0 2.31 Morningstar 0 1 0 0 2.00

TPG presently has a consensus target price of $34.32, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Morningstar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG and Morningstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.00 billion 4.46 -$56.24 million ($0.32) -90.22 Morningstar $1.89 billion 4.60 $70.50 million $0.39 524.36

Morningstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A 19.21% 7.12% Morningstar 0.89% 10.63% 3.72%

Summary

TPG beats Morningstar on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.