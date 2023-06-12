The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

STX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 565,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,401. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.96.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

