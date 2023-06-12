TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 130,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,500,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $126,021,000 after purchasing an additional 203,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. 16,350,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
