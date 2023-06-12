Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report issued on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.33. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday.

SIG stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135 in the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

