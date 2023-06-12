Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medtronic plc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

