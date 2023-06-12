Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $13,065,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after acquiring an additional 141,560 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 346,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

