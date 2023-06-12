Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.46 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.42% of Stewart Information Services worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 84,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.