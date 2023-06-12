Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Decreased by Analyst

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Schneider National in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.