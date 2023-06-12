Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $131.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 215,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $62,281,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $1,321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,847,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.