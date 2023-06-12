Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Issued By Zacks Research

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $103.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after buying an additional 265,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

