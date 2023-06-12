Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

PBYI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

