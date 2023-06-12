Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.8% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,350,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

