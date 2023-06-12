National Bank Financial Comments on Corus Entertainment’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
