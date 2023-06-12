Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 22,169 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,169 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. 16,350,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
