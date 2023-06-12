inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
inTEST Trading Up 4.9 %
INTT stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
inTEST Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.