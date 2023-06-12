Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. 6,746,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,154,219. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.