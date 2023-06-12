Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCF. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISCF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.78. 4,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,439. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

