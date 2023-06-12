Head-To-Head Comparison: Fluor (NYSE:FLR) vs. Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Fluor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fluor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluor and Southland’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluor $13.74 billion 0.30 $145.00 million ($0.37) -78.70 Southland $1.18 billion 0.36 $1.93 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Fluor has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fluor and Southland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluor 0 4 2 0 2.33 Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluor presently has a consensus price target of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Southland has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.30%. Given Southland’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Fluor.

Profitability

This table compares Fluor and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluor -0.07% 9.84% 2.76% Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66%

Summary

Fluor beats Southland on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government. The Energy & Chemicals segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets. The Mining & Industrial segment provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services to the mining and metals, transportation, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and technologies sectors. The Infrastructure & Power segment provides design, engineering procurement, construction and project management services to the infrastructure sector. The Diversified Services segment provides asset services, asset integrity services, equipment solutions and staffing services. The Government segment provides engineering, construction, logistics, base and faci

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

