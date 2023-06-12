Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.54) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ HA opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after buying an additional 2,392,279 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 141.0% in the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 910,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 743,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $4,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

