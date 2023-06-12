Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,004 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Smartsheet worth $67,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 702,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

