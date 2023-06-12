FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 3,633 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 3,633 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $61,906.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20.
FibroGen Stock Up 2.7 %
FibroGen stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.43. 555,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,359. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.