FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 3,633 Shares

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 3,633 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $61,906.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20.

FibroGen Stock Up 2.7 %

FibroGen stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.43. 555,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,359. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

