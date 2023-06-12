FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 3,633 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 3,633 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $61,906.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20.

FibroGen stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.43. 555,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,359. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

