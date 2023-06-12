Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.37) for the year. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
