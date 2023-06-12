Curtiss-Wright Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $173.86 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,696,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

