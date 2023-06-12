Critical Survey: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QinetiQ Group and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A -71.43% -61.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QinetiQ Group and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QinetiQ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Archer Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 153.85%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than QinetiQ Group.

61.6% of QinetiQ Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Archer Aviation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QinetiQ Group and Archer Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -71.01 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$317.30 million ($1.53) -2.12

QinetiQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archer Aviation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts. Global Products segment combines all other business units not aggregated within EMEA Services. QinetiQ Group was founded on July 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

