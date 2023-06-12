Critical Review: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) versus Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX)

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nano Magic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of AZZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AZZ and Nano Magic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $1.32 billion 0.76 -$52.97 million ($2.02) -19.84 Nano Magic $2.58 million 1.16 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nano Magic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AZZ.

AZZ has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Magic has a beta of 37.25, meaning that its share price is 3,625% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AZZ and Nano Magic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZZ currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Given AZZ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and Nano Magic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ -3.70% 12.92% 4.29% Nano Magic -61.38% -154.68% -68.08%

Summary

AZZ beats Nano Magic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment includes aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil. The AZZ Infrastructure Solutions delivers transmission of power from generation sources. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Nano Magic

(Get Rating)

Nano Magic, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services. The Contract Services segment focuses on the design and development services for future products and for government and private entities and sales of products developed for third parties. The Product segment develops, manufactures, and sells consumer and institutional products using nanotechnology. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, MI.

