Critical Contrast: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) versus Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance -1.25% -2.69% -0.30% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Universal Insurance and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.84%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Insurance and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.40 -$22.26 million ($0.51) -31.14 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deep Yellow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Insurance.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Deep Yellow on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

