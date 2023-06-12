Cora Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,500,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $126,021,000 after acquiring an additional 203,841 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Amazon.com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 435,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98,140 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,101,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,985,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,994,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

