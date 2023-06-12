Comparing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -5.40% -2.96% -1.67% So-Young International -0.92% -0.46% -0.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sohu.com and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.53 -$17.34 million ($1.12) -10.29 So-Young International $182.38 million 1.19 -$9.50 million ($0.02) -103.00

Volatility and Risk

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sohu.com and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sohu.com presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.29%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $2.78, suggesting a potential upside of 34.95%. Given Sohu.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than So-Young International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

So-Young International beats Sohu.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in August 1996 by Charles Zhang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in the operation of a medical aesthetic service platform. It focuses on content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China, social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Xing Jin and Tao Yu in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

